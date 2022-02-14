SubscribeSign In
A covered breezeway connects the main house and the guest house. Here, Legge took the opportunity to play with perspective, framing part of a tree and the sky with an abstract roof cutout.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
The architects replaced a traditional wall with a glass extension that floods the kitchen with natural light.
Colors Luiza chose for an exterior wall are reflected throughout the home, such as in the Brazilian green marble floors in the kitchen/living area, as well as built-in kitchen cabinetry, covered in Salmon Formica. Tito designed the dining table.
Watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of your warm bed at Panorama Glass Lodge Iceland. Designed by the Estonian company ÖÖD Homes, the two 200-square-foot prefab cabins are thoughtfully made for small-space living. Each has a bedroom, living room, bathroom, and kitchen.
The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
A timber staircase accesses the loft-like office and is wider at the bottom, where it doubles as shelving.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
