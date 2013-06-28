Sketching Dwell on Design 2013

During Dwell on Design, I have come to realize that sketching images can help to remember and pay attention to small details in design. Therefore, while attending lectures and presentations, I sketched. As the highly influential American architect Michael Graves once said, "A young architect can never read or sketch enough." Click through to see my sketches and notes including buildings by Michael Graves, Bryan Cranston's design team, Ray Kappe, Frank Escher, and more!