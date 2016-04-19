Singing Sands Residence

2010 | Cannon Beach, OR | Private Residence | 3,500 sq ft

The Oregon coast: cold, misty, and mysterious.

Singing Sand is an interpretation of local traditions and forms grounded in climatic response. The materials are a recollection of every seaside village. The cottage’s dominating, high pitched gable roof deflects the endless rain to a silver necklace of gutters and rain chains carrying the water to underground storage until it is needed for the dry season.

Unlike the neighboring structures of opaque wood walls occasionally interrupted by rectangular window openings, Singing Sand is a glass pavilion, integrating foreground, ocean, horizon, and sunset with the comfort and protection of a honey colored interior.