Simple elegance

The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
"In the guest bedroom, it really feels like you're on a boat. It's like you're part of nature,
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
The bathroom is clad in blue penny tile, and natural light pours in to illuminate it all. “It’s almost a spa-like experience,” says Khoi. The tiles are from Bedrosians.
An asymmetrical Porcelanosa bathtub is tucked into its own niche.
In the primary bathroom, the walls and ceiling are covered in tadelakt, a waterproof plaster, to soften the room. An Allied Maker like hangs overhead, and the stool is by Andrianna Shamaris.
For the interior, “We worked hard to basically keep the tones the same, even if the wood may have changed, from a hardwood to a soft wood,” says Sabbeth. Interestingly, the couple first wanted to whitewash the wood, but that treatment was eventually deemed too cold for the year-round coziness everyone was after.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Set on a quiet street in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood, the historic home features a tall privacy wall that hides a spacious front courtyard.
While the exterior facade is clad in cedar shingles, teak, and clay, the interiors feature French oak louvers, beams, and floors to further enhance the home's warmth and texture.
Furniture designer Tom Deacon teamed up with pal and architect Andrew Jones to renovate his Toronto townhouse. “Architects tend to think of the building first, the interiors second, and last, the furniture. Our approach was the opposite,” Jones says.
Moody colored tile-work continues into the kitchen, complete with vintage appliances and cozy barstool seating. A hidden office space can be found beyond the dining area.
Mattingly encased the shower in 2x2
The walls are covered in Portola Paints Roman Clay in ‘Anchor,’ and the floors are Bedrosians penny tile.
Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
