Simple Cabin Embraces Its Mountain Setting

Avid outdoors enthusiasts, a couple was looking to build a modest year-round retreat in Washington’s Cascade Mountains in order to make the most of the region’s vast network of hiking and cross-country skiing trails. But extreme weather conditions posed a challenge. Located in the Methow Valley near Winthrop, Washington, the area can reach thirty degrees below zero and experience three to four feet of snow in winter, and up to 110 degrees and dry conditions in summer. Balance Associates worked to create an 850-square-foot cabin with commanding views that's well-adapted to the region.