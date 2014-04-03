Simon Key Bertman’s textile designs are a treat for the eyes, the brain, and the fingertips. His chunky woven patterns— as seen in his handwoven Chess throw —are inspired by optical patterns that two-step to a perfectly ordered but free-spirited rhythm. “At art school I discovered that the systematic method of weaving fit my pattern ideas perfectly, so I studied weaving techniques for many years,” the Stockholm-based designer says of his time at Konstfack. Bertman’s rigorous mark can be found in recent collaborations with Note Design Studio and Svenskt Tenn, among others, and he’s currently busy working on his own showroom. His dream commission? Applying his optical motifs on a much larger scale to public spaces.