Charming guest studio with one bedroom, one bath just steps from the main house. This dwelling was designed to switch between property's well or dedicated 2500 gal potable rainwater catchment system.
The Perch at sunset.
The cabin’s exterior walls and roof are clad in overlapping stone plates that mimic the look of traditional wood paneling found in Western Norway. “It provides an affinity with the cabins nearby,” partner and architect Nils Ole Bae Brandtzæg explains. Solar panels cover the chimney pipe, lighting LED lamps inside.
The home's interlocking twin volumes—addressing street and nature view, respectively— were inspired by Louis Kahn's Fisher House in Pennsylvania.
Wrapped in glass on three sides, the Woodnest tree houses offer panoramic views of the surroundings mountains and fjord.
A view showing how the addition meets the original home. The exterior is clad in a European-style rain screen, a new product to the couple that they now recommend to clients. "We were eager to try out stuff and get to experiment a little bit in our own house," says Catherine.
Zecc Architecten and their clients Roland Manders and Hanne Caspersen transformed an early 1900s garage into a 1,000-square-foot home in Utrecht, Netherlands.
The Cor-Ten steel, now a bright orange-brown tone, will patina over time, lending a dynamic quality to the artful home.
Cutouts in the shape and scale of olive tree branches on the site mark the pale green-painted metal siding of the tiny home.
Building with Cor-Ten steel—weathering steel's nom de plume—is a bit like watching a painting slowly come to life over time. Exposure to the elements adds textured hues of red and orange to the material until it steps into a character completely its own. From the Dwell archive, we bring you nine Cor-Ten steel homes with facades that will continue to shift through shades of ochre, amber, rust, and sienna.
The tiny cabin currently sits on a friend’s property, but it’s designed to be mobile, should the couple need to move it. “It can be dragged away with nothing more than a tractor,” says Nathalie.
The home's street-facing slatted-wood facade hides a stairway for the guest suite above.
Cedar siding is combined with black metal cladding that spills down from the metal roof, all providing maintenance-free durability.
Architect Christopher Beer helped his DIY-friendly former roommates Karen and Grant Jack create a mixed-use dwelling in a town located about 90 miles south of Auckland.
