SIDIM 2010

This weekend was a celebration of design in Montreal, Canada--particularly pieces created and manufacturer in the city--at the 22nd annual Montreal International Interior Design Show (SIDIM). While the big guns like Moen, Cosentino, and Jenn-Air were showing their wares, the big attraction was the works of local designers and students from three Montreal universities. Dwell associate editor Miyoko Ohtake walked the showfloor before enjoying her favorite Québecois treat: poutine (French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy). Here's what she found on the floor.