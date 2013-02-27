Shop Talk: 10 New Pieces from Totokaelo Art—Object

Seattle-based readers (and online shoppers with a passion for fashion) may be well aware of Totokaelo, the Capitol Hill-based purveyor of avant-garde design. Last June, founder Jill Wenger opened a designier branch of her shop, Totokaelo Art—Object, that peddles thoughtfully curated, often one-of-a-kind wares from artisans the world over. Some of them (Grain Design, Fort Standard, Robert Lewis, Doug Johnston) have appeared in Dwell, and the rest of them may yet someday. Here's a look at ten of the shop's best and newest pieces for the home.