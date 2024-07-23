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SHIPPING CONTAINERS

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Floor plan for The Hide Out by Anthrop Abbott Architects
Floor plan for The Hide Out by Anthrop Abbott Architects
The simple bathroom features a the same palette as the rest of the interior. Opaque glass allows natural light into the space whilst maintaining privacy.
The simple bathroom features a the same palette as the rest of the interior. Opaque glass allows natural light into the space whilst maintaining privacy.
The interior of each shipping container is clad almost entirely in birch ply, which imbues the interiors with a light, natural feeling that complements the surrounding landscape.
The interior of each shipping container is clad almost entirely in birch ply, which imbues the interiors with a light, natural feeling that complements the surrounding landscape.
The kitchen is defined by a black “box” made from Mica board that contrasts with the birch plywood cladding used elsewhere throughout the interior. “We couldn’t put a wall in so we defined it with texture,” explains architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “It was intentionally kept really simple and honest.”
The kitchen is defined by a black “box” made from Mica board that contrasts with the birch plywood cladding used elsewhere throughout the interior. “We couldn’t put a wall in so we defined it with texture,” explains architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “It was intentionally kept really simple and honest.”
Adequate insulation was key in maintaining comfort. Off-the-shelf products were used to fully insulate the shipping containers, and a high-quality, double glazing system was imported from Europe. These doors slide open to create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
Adequate insulation was key in maintaining comfort. Off-the-shelf products were used to fully insulate the shipping containers, and a high-quality, double glazing system was imported from Europe. These doors slide open to create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.
The designer furniture—much of which is by local South African makers and brands—elevates the cozy retreat, and offers an element of surprising contrast to the rugged landscape and remote site. It was also essential that anything transported to site was of high enough quality to stand the test of time, as transporting replacements would be logistically challenging.
The designer furniture—much of which is by local South African makers and brands—elevates the cozy retreat, and offers an element of surprising contrast to the rugged landscape and remote site. It was also essential that anything transported to site was of high enough quality to stand the test of time, as transporting replacements would be logistically challenging.
The compact weekend retreat has been designed to withstand the elements and for longevity—an approach that resulted in an overall cost of more than $300K. “We had to overengineer some elements as it’s such a remote location that repairs and replacements would be difficult,” says architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “In the end, that all added up.”
The compact weekend retreat has been designed to withstand the elements and for longevity—an approach that resulted in an overall cost of more than $300K. “We had to overengineer some elements as it’s such a remote location that repairs and replacements would be difficult,” says architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “In the end, that all added up.”
The decks and pergolas are attached to the shipping containers and were folded around the modules during transport—an approached that informed the way the modules look. “It’s kind of like the moon landing,” says architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “There’s all the mechanics of actually getting the capsule up there and that drives the aesthetics. A lot of engineering went into that and there were a lot of intricacies.”
The decks and pergolas are attached to the shipping containers and were folded around the modules during transport—an approached that informed the way the modules look. “It’s kind of like the moon landing,” says architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “There’s all the mechanics of actually getting the capsule up there and that drives the aesthetics. A lot of engineering went into that and there were a lot of intricacies.”
The four containers were second-hand but were purchased in nearly-new condition—a decision that added to the overall cost of the project. “It was one of the requirements of the the client,” explains architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “He didn’t want them all banged up as the exterior was left exposed and needed to look really neat.”
The four containers were second-hand but were purchased in nearly-new condition—a decision that added to the overall cost of the project. “It was one of the requirements of the the client,” explains architect Leon van der Westhuizen. “He didn’t want them all banged up as the exterior was left exposed and needed to look really neat.”
It was essential that the prefabricated modules and the attached elements—such as the exterior stairs and “bridges” that connect the decks—was easy to assemble at the remote site. To avoid issues, Anthrop Architects created a mock up of 80% of the hide out before shipping.
It was essential that the prefabricated modules and the attached elements—such as the exterior stairs and “bridges” that connect the decks—was easy to assemble at the remote site. To avoid issues, Anthrop Architects created a mock up of 80% of the hide out before shipping.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
The four containers are also the same brand, which was an important consideration as each brand has slightly different dimensions, and the highly detailed design of the hide-out necessitated precision.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
Private areas (including bedrooms and bathrooms) are located in the shipping container “wings” of the home. The large, open great room features a kitchen and space for living and dining. The layout carefully balances secluded space with open common areas.
The Sparrow 208 has a bump-out on one side that measures 16’ x 3’. The extra square footage goes a long way, allowing for additional storage, a seating area, a washer/dryer, and an air conditioning unit.
The Sparrow 208 has a bump-out on one side that measures 16’ x 3’. The extra square footage goes a long way, allowing for additional storage, a seating area, a washer/dryer, and an air conditioning unit.
The eco-friendly design is made out of a single 40-foot-long container, and it can be outfitted with a washer, dryer, and dishwasher if desired. The main entrance is through a double sliding glass door at one of the short ends of the home.
The eco-friendly design is made out of a single 40-foot-long container, and it can be outfitted with a washer, dryer, and dishwasher if desired. The main entrance is through a double sliding glass door at one of the short ends of the home.
SG Blocks' Bluebell Cottage model has two bedrooms, a common bathroom, and an open concept kitchen and living room in its 40-foot long shipping container.
SG Blocks' Bluebell Cottage model has two bedrooms, a common bathroom, and an open concept kitchen and living room in its 40-foot long shipping container.
Studio+ incorporates a galley kitchen and an L-shaped dining area in the main living space. The bathroom creates a natural corridor that leads to the bedroom at the far end of the home.
Studio+ incorporates a galley kitchen and an L-shaped dining area in the main living space. The bathroom creates a natural corridor that leads to the bedroom at the far end of the home.
Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing
Gaia Off-Grid Shipping Container Home exploded axonometric drawing
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.

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