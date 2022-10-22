SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Gabriel Rojas

Shelving and Built Ins

View 6 Photos
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
To help create the illusion of more spaces, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and opens up to the outdoors with 12-foot wall-to-wall glazed sliding doors.
To help create the illusion of more spaces, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and opens up to the outdoors with 12-foot wall-to-wall glazed sliding doors.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
The black chair is an Urbanology design.
The black chair is an Urbanology design.