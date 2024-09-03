The sliding wall on the upper floor has a miniature doorway for Sacha the cat; the second opening contains his litter box.
Alexandre Delaunay of Sabo Project helped Romain and Aurélie Fliedel renovate a 1,650-square-foot duplex when the couple were expecting their first child. Custom plywood cabinets and shelves line the dining area, which includes a table and chairs by Hay.
Phil’s room features a locally made custom bed frame and record shelves found on Etsy.
"The kids love playing and singing and I have this principle that if things aren't visible or easy to get, you won't use them. For them to play, their toys need to be visible, or if we want to cook, the food has to be visible."
Custom built-in cabinetry can be found wrapping the beds in each of the three bedrooms.
The same materials are repeated in the second bedroom en-suite for consistency. The sconce above the mirror is Schoolhouse.
Custom cabinetry in the same style saves floorspace, and visually links to the other bedroom and downstairs.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
Despite the loft’s derelict condition, its 14-foot ceilings and enormous windows instantly appealed to Gabriele. His home workspace looks out on a soccer field and open views of the Bellvitge neighborhood. The Losanges rug is by Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec for Nanimarquina.
The couple duplicated the platform bed design for another bedroom.
The family can now enjoy spending time together and alone in the several sun-filled nooks created by the smart partition of the living room.
The small stool in front of the storage wall was made using spare timber from the production of the dining table and chairs. The way the form is created from a single repeated element gives the stool its name: 'Riff'. "
Skylights built into the patio provide natural light to the desk area.
The family room displays Ashley’s reference materials and heirlooms, including a porcelain vase made by her grandmother.