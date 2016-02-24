SHED, A Modern Grange

healdsburgshed.com

Winner of a 2014 James Beard Award for restaurant design, SHED is a market, café, and community gathering space designed to bring us closer to the way we grow, prepare, and share our food. Our modern Grange reflects the best of our local farming culture, delivering a seasonally curated selection of workshops, wares, and freshly prepared foods to our guests. Our mission is to celebrate and nurture the connection between good farming, good cooking, and good eating.