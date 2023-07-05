SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Carl Dick

Shadowridge

View 5 Photos
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
After: The family displayed a vibrant collection of carnival glass found at a flea market on the wall to the left of the dining table. “There’s more,” Geoffrey explains, noting their luck. “That’s not all of it.” The grand dining table is actually Powell’s family table from childhood, Geoffrey says, with his childhood kitchen table placed in the middle. Vintage steelcase chairs surround, found on eBay. The chandelier is Gino Sarfatti for FLOS. “We believe it's vintage to the 1990’s,” Geoffrey says. All exterior walls are painted Benjamin Moore’s Bohemian Lace.
In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.
In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.