The Segal Coffee Table was designed for someone that appreciates thoughtful organization— it features a lower shelf that can be used for storing books, magazines, and other objects, without adding clutter to the tabletop. The shelf not only adds functionality to the table, but also gives significant lateral support. The legs of the table are a complex system that is both stable and expressive, making the table not only a resilient furnishing, but also one with a distinctive look. The table is available in two Nicaraguan hardwoods—Nogal, commonly known as tropical walnut, and Frijolillo, an old growth tropical hardwood that was felled during Hurricane Felix in 2007.