SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Nancy Spencer

Sectionals

View 7 Photos
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.