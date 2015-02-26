Berlin-based designer Sebastian Scherer understands intuitively the intersection of form and function.

Aachen-born designer Sebastian Scherer embraced the value of less from a young age. “My first apartment was in Mies van der Rohe’s house,” he recalls, “so I started dealing with the principles of Bauhaus early.” After developing a passion for furniture design at the Aachen University of Applied Sciences, where he studied under Karel Boonzaaijer and Jan Armgardt, Scherer relocated to Berlin and set up his own studio in 2010. Bearing the indelible mark of van der Rohe’s influence, his minimalist pieces toy with our perception of depth through clever use of light, color, and material. Comprised entirely of colored glass, his Isom series of hexagonal side tables appear to flatten with distance, evoking an isometric drawing of a cube. Functional yet strikingly visual, Scherer describes them as the “perfect combination of form and function.”