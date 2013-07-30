Seaside Art Hotel in Los Cabos: Hotel El Ganzo

Besides white-sand beaches and warm weather, creative geeks have a new reason to head to Los Cabos. Hotel El Ganzo is a newly opened modern design escape set on a quiet marina in Puerto Los Cabos, the less-developed neighbor to party hardy Cabo San Lucas. Conceived by Pablo Sanchez-Navarro, this 72-room retreat mixes a mod 60s vibe; rustic elements like exposed stone, wood, and concrete; and an ultra white palette. The result is an inspired getaway for art and music lovers: edgy, open-walled suites, a chic rooftop infinity pool, rotating art exhibitions, live musical performances, and even a recording studio. And to get those creative juices flowing—stunning Sea of Cortez views from every room.