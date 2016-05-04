In the hotel's restaurant, a communal pinewood table built by local craftsman is designed to spur creative collaboration, with turquoise chairs adding a fun and beachy pop of color. Latilla-covered ceilings, concrete and wood columns, and an electric fireplace carved into a wall of stone epitomize the rustic luxe approach.
The hotel’s name "El Ganzo" translates to "The Goose," reflecting the property’s long, white exterior—which the lap-worthy infinity pool and glass-walled Jacuzzi sit atop. Your bird’s-eye view: Puerto Los Cabos Marina, Sea of Cortez, and La Playita Beach.
The state-of-the-art recording studio channels a 60s vibe and is primed for guests ready to jam.
The rooftop bar is the perfect spot to sip an umbrella drink and watch live shows. But it’s the raw materials and furniture like the recycled pinewood stage and log-style cocktail tables (all locally made) that snag the spotlight.
The suites feature distressed-wood headboards, barn-style sliding wood doors, concrete floors, and glass-walled rainfall showers for a chic-meets-casual vibe.
A playful “trap door” in the lobby bar leads guests to an underground recording studio.
Bright white walls in the suites–and throughout the resort–serve as a blank canvas for the hotel’s Artists in Residence, a unique program that invites visual artists to create artwork anywhere on the property in exchange for a stay (pretty cool, right?). Acclaimed Spanish painter Manel Pujol made this room’s one-of-a-kind mural.
Opened-wall rooms and edgy patio furniture like the metal and rope Acapulco chairs play up the modernist aesthetic.
Inspired by old-world Mexican ceramics, artist José Noe Suro in collaboration with Mary Alice Palmer and Natalie Smith designed the bathrooms’ black and white geometric mosaics.
Designed to reflect sacred Pueblo Indian kivas but with an updated spin, the light and airy round-roomed spa “warming space” features a custom walnut-striped chandelier and stacked wood Falo tables—a nod to Native American and New Mexico traditions.
Minimalist poolside loungers provide guests maximum serenity while taking in the sweeping Southwest setting.
In the hotel’s raved-about Terra restaurant, natural light pours in through glass walls, while rich chocolate woods, exposed lights suspended from tall ceilings, and a massive stone fireplace set the sleek tone.
Hello, hiking trails out your back door: the staff leads daily treks from the property’s Camino Encantado ridge offering postcard-worthy views of the surrounding Sangre de Cristo and Jemez Mountains and Valles Caldera.
Designed by Wilson Associates, the rooms are outfitted with knotty Alder doors, square-cut wood beams, local art, and mid-century style furniture highlighted by pops of Southwest accents. French doors lead to private terraces fringed by lavender plants, aspen and juniper trees and desert brush.
An on-site art gallery housed in a modern steel structure gives guests a taste of the Santa Fe arts scene. The abstract bronze sculpture is by artist Bill Barrett.
Reinterpreting traditional adobes into high desert modern design, architecture firms Hart Howerton and Aiken Pate Architects utilized earthy palettes and local materials to echo the natural surroundings.
Although the majority of the book Congdon beautifully photographed herself, she's an illustrator by profession. Thus, she decided to create 50 "imagined collections." She adds, "I thought 'why not put a few of my illustrations in and then I can have fun thinking about things I would love to collect if I could.'" Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
In fact, Congdon owns more than three quarters of the objects in the book. But she admits, “Some of it I ended up buying in the last couple months because I wanted to keep the imagery really interesting. I don’t feel like I was cheating though”, she laughs. Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
“The owls are actually my mothers collection that were handed down to me,” Congdon explains. “My mom is also a collector—I definitely got the bug from her. A lot of my collections are things people gave me. So a lot of it has sentimental value.” Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
When things started to get a bit tedious (especially six months into the “every single day” project), Congdon stayed motivated knowing that folks were really paying attention to her blog and hungry to see more. “I’m not a fool—there are so many projects on the internet and only a few of them really catch on like this. I knew that mine might be one of them…but I knew it very well might not. I sometimes wonder if so many people hadn’t been interested in it, would I have continued? Would I have finished?” Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
With the entire project available virtually on Congdon’s blog, Designer and Publisher Vangool wanted to turn the book into an ultra-tactile physical object. She explains, “I can recall my grandmother's collection of loose buttons and how marvelous they sounded rattling around in a tin.” At 448 pages, the small, brick-like book fits perfectly into its own tin, which both Vangool and Congdon hope readers will use to house their own treasured finds. Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
“I didn’t actually set out to make a book” Congdon explains, “It just started off like—‘what am I really passionate about and what can I show images of everyday that would feel inspiring to me and maybe to other people?’” After brainstorming a ton of ideas, the idea of arranging her huge collection of fun little things into like objects excited Congdon the most. Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
Vintage inspired? Definitely. Not in pristine condition? All the better. Congdon shares, “I love things that are worn or weathered in some way. Or torn. I just love old typography and old packaging. So that’s the inspiration for a lot of the stuff.” Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
Congdon’s first job out of college was teaching at a very old elementary school. In the back of the classroom sat a huge pile of completely out-of-date school supplies from the 1930s-1970s. When the principal told her to just, “put them in the dumpster,” Congdon the collector kept a few of those awesome timeworn finds for herself. She adds, “It’s definitely one of my favorite collections. It’s sentimental because it was one of my first, but also because I find that stuff really cool.” Image courtesy Lisa Congdon / UPPERCASE
Following Carter’s Q&A, Reynolds presented the intricate details of the new typeface to an attentive room of leading design professionals. He summarized the discussion best in his closing remark, “Typefaces are really just tools and don’t come alive until people start to use them.” Image courtesy Monotype Imaging / Jim Wasco.
Good things come from failure. Try as he might, after not being able to craft a sans-serif version out of his classic typeface ITC Charter, as originally requested by Allan Halley, director of words and letters at Monotype Imaging, Carter presented an alternative option. It was a typeface that he had entered–and lost–in a competition. He diligently refined and reworked it and, to his relief, Halley was interested. After several years, the final result is Carter Sans – a design inspired by the late Berthold Wolpe’s typeface, Albertus, boldly characterized by uniquely chiseled letterforms, as if carved from stone. Image courtesy Monotype Imaging.
Renowned design firm Pentagram was the first to use Carter Sans in their typographically-driven invitations for the November 2010 Art Directors Hall of Fame Gala (a "who's who" in the advertising and design industry). The elegant typeface was featured in all their campaign materials. Image courtesy Monotype Imaging / Pentagram.
Carter’s ITC Galliard is just one of several of his typefaces to be acquired by New York’s Museum of Modern Art for their permanent collection. In his talk, he discussed how typographers sit at the bottom of the design food chain and that, “There aren’t very many design authorities that treat type design on par with other forms of industrial design.” Thus, he couldn’t be more delighted with MoMA’s request. Image courtesy Monotype Imaging.
As Carter shared highlights from his prolific career, he divulged how the music of the John Coltrane Quartet had a profound influence on his early typographic years. Growing up in a British “typographically privileged home” with his father a typographer, Carter was full of self-confidence starting out. But a trip to New York opened his eyes to a new world of mind-blowingly talented graphic designers that shook his confidence to the very core. But after seeing the John Coltrane Quartet perform night-after-night with such intensity, pushing themselves harder rather than coasting on their successes, gave him the emotional lift he needed to embrace his fears, move to New York, and become the extraordinary typographer he is today. Image courtesy Monotype Imaging / Jim Wasco.
Although unintentional in design, Carter acknowledged there were some similarities between Carter Sans (shown here) and Verdana. He also added that he “must have been the only person on the planet not to receive the Ikea Catalog” when news of their change from Futura to Verdana broke. His reaction? He found it “curious reading some of things people said about how it had been designed – I couldn’t believe it. They were saying things like Verdana was a flat-pack typeface – like when you buy things from Ikea and it comes in a flat box and have to put it together yourself – sort of the indication that’s how Verdana was made. My god if there was any typeface that was built from the ground up it was Verdana – so I was bemused by all this.” Image courtesy Monotype Imaging.
While designing the typeface, Matthew Carter (pictured right) collaborated with Dan Reynolds (left), a talented senior type designer at Monotype Imaging’s Linotype subsidiary. After first seeing Carter Sans during a meeting in October 2008, Reynolds was “immediately interested and started pestering some people to get involved.” Along with drawing the bold italic and small cap fonts, he oversaw character development and production. Image courtesy Monotype Imaging / Jim Wasco.
In the center of the installation, handmade chair sculptures mirror the colorful geometric world of string. The pieces are composed of crisscrossing steel rods painted white with brightly colored rope and yarn braided and knotted throughout to complete the structures. Photo courtesy CAFAM.
Rather than just being viewers of the piece, Aguiñiga sought to create an environment that viewers would be participants in, “I wanted it to be really interactive and people to feel as if they were completely surrounded in yarn in this magical space that would not ordinarily happen in nature.” In fact, a small section of the installation invites gallery-goers to “take their turn” and weave a section of the wall themselves. Photo courtesy of CAFAM.
Throughout the space, little woven sections of color float randomly about connecting and creating the larger composition. Aguiñiga recommends spending time looking at these small woven details because, “It’s in these details you can tell it’s totally done by hand and by looking at that – you can become connected to the maker of the object.” Photo courtesy of CAFAM.
The Chiapas region, which is home to the largest population of indigenous people in North America, also inspired Aguiñiga’s color palette for the show. From bright purple and pink floral outfits to fudgy black skirts with shiny, fake silk tops to florescent pink and white embroidered ensembles, she noted how each town has a very specific way of dressing – almost like a uniform. “I became super attracted to these really bright colors and how they act as signifiers of where people are from.” Based on these hues, Aguiñiga chose five colors of yarn for the installation. Photo courtesy of CAFAM.
For ten hours a day, eight days straight, twenty-eight people in total participated in the making of the exhibition. Aguiñiga adds, “It was a communal event. It’s not just one person’s hand in it.” Thus, all the weaving styles are wonderfully and uniquely different throughout the installation. Photo courtesy of CAFAM.
