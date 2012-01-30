Seamless Living in Brisbane

For their family home in Brisbane, Australia, John and Cathy Dillon spent countless hours poring over design magazines and books to strike the right updated-mid-century-modern balance. "We drew heavily from the mid-century modern ethic in terms of house design and layout, but did not wish to replicate this era through furnishings and fixtures," says John Dillon. While the structural influences of this home by local architect Bud Brannigan range from the Case Study work of Pierre Koning and Craig Ellwood, and Australian architects Glenn Murcutt and Harry Seidler, the interiors are a mix of the residents' own personalities and histories, including a love of Japanese design and art collecting.