Sea Shepherd Prints

I just came across a series of great, graphically inclined (and affordable!) artworks from The Utility Collective and Hub Strategy that features oceanic scenes printed on plywood. A portion of the proceeds from these pieces goes to Sea Shepherd, a non-profit marine wildlife conservation group. Good art for a good cause—what more can you ask? There are four different scenes—a seahorse, two different whales, and a shark (to which I'm partial)—all available at The Utility Collective's online shop.