Scrap Wrap Bracelets

I've got a habit—a little hoard-y, but not necessarily bad—of buying craft-ish supplies with no concept of what I will do with them. A while back at the local Mission Fabric Outlet (which is a great, great place, if you're in SF and need a shop for textiles, odds and ends), I noticed a display of Ziploc baggies full of small leather scraps... for $2 each! Score. I bought one, brought it home, and stored it with the rest of my stuff. Same with this spool of aluminum wire. It just looked like something I'd want, sometime, so I made it mine and set it aside. It took some futzing around one night while my mom was in town, and we came up with the idea for this scrappy wrap bracelet. It's easy, and quick, and you can use any small strips of fabric (if leather's not your thing). Here's how!