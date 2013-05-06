Scandinavian Design on the Docket

Peep a few of our favorite finds in a major Scandinavian design auction happening in Chicago on May 16, 2013.

In the market for rare Swedish canape from 1925? A precious papercord chaise longue by Hans Wegner? An entire 43-piece set of midcentury Danish enamelware? Come May 16, you're in luck. Wright, the venerable Chicago-based auction house run by modern furniture expert Richard Wright, is the only sale of antiques from Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Works in the "Scandinavian Design" catalog range from established names—Arne Jacobsen, Alvar Aalto, the aforementioned Wegner—but lesser-known, equally talented designers like Nanna and Jørgen Ditzel, Arne Norell, Tapio Wirkkala, and Ole Wanscher, as well as carpets by Marianne Richter and Barbro Nilsson.