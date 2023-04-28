SubscribeSign In
Collection by Jack Fogel

Saved

View 355 Photos
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
Before the home was built, the lot was almost entirely grass—however now the landscape is composed of desert and native vegetation. It also includes productive gardens of numerous types, including herb and vegetable plantings and citrus and stone fruit groves. These, in combination with the chicken eggs, provide a healthy, local food source.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
The pool and fire pit in the courtyard are at the heart of the home. The olive trees and native Ironwood trees planted around these spaces soften the rectilinear architecture.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The master bedroom features exposed aggregate concrete that blurs the transition as you step outside. “The new desert landscape comes right up to it,” says architect Cavin Costello.
The kitchen bench seating was a popular perch for Ivy, Maple, and Violet, who liked to cook alongside their Mom.
The kitchen bench seating was a popular perch for Ivy, Maple, and Violet, who liked to cook alongside their Mom.
The wood-paneled kitchen features tiles made from Japanese finger mosaics.
The wood-paneled kitchen features tiles made from Japanese finger mosaics.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
Rather than expand their midcentury home, Anthony Marks and his partner built a guesthouse on the unused half of their double lot, in Denton, Texas. The gated fence borrows from the material palette used for the dwelling. “It’s like an introduction, or preview, to what lies beyond,” says architect Michael Gooden.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Atelier Arking line a marble-topped island.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
From the living area, a winding staircase leads to the second level with an additional living space and two guest rooms.
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
Completed in fall 2020, the modern residence balances its delicate location with near energy independence—powered by solar panels and a clever design.
Bathroom
Bathroom
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.
Jocie designed the custom built-in bench. A vintage Moroccan wedding blanket is paired with a vintage rug from Graham’s grandparents and two pillows from Block Shop Textiles.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.
Jocie’s new office overlooks the ocean.

335 more saves