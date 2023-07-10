SubscribeSign In
The first Out of the Valley sauna was developed during the pandemic as interest in home saunas was surging. It was a simple adaptation of its popular Nomad Cabin, which is pictured here. Since then, saunas have become a key part of the company’s production schedule, with three different pre-designed models as well as the option for bespoke models.
The Mountain Sauna is designed to be closer in its design to the Nomad Cabin range. It also features timber decks that can be used to relax on before or after a sauna.
The Mountain Sauna features two tiers of benches arranged in an L-shape around the heater. The two levels offer more thermal range, with more heat on the upper level and a less intense heat on lower levels.
An optional outdoor shower adds to the sauna experience, allowing users to rinse off before and after. A cold shower after a hot sauna has also been shown to improve blood flow. Out of the Valley can also create cold plunge pools for their saunas.
Out of the Valley designs and manufactures freestanding, outdoor saunas that are separate from the main house. “You can have these spaces in the garden in either rural or urban spaces, or in a woodland so you can walk out to it as part of the experience,” says McKelvie. “Cold water swimming is becoming much more popular and many of our clients want waterside saunas to take that experience to the next level.” The Quarry Sauna is a bespoke sauna built on the shores of a lake.
