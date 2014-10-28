San Francisco Design Goes Superlocal with Heath’s 8 Favorite Makers

Heath Ceramics is hosting "Under One Roof," an exhibition showcasing the diverse array of makers who have studios at its San Francisco outpost. Bet you didn't know that the ceramics factory is also home to a collective of letterpress artists, jewelry designers, apparel, and more. "The designers represent the diversity of San Francisco, have great making chops, and a shared curiosity," says Tung Chiang, Heath's Clay Studio director and curator of the exhibition. "The Bay Area has been a magnet for makers for a long time and the people in the Heath Collective reflect that balance of maturity and freshness." The exhibition runs until November 2.