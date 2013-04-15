SaloneSatellite Winners 2013

Every year we visit the Salone Internazionale del Mobile fair in Milan, and every year we save SaloneSatellite—the portion of the fair dedicated to young designers under the age 35—for last. This year marks the 16th iteration of the show, created by Marva Griffin Wilshire, who alongside esteemed judges from around the world welcomed hundreds of entrants and 17 international design schools to display their creations. The theme this year was "Design & Craftsmanship: Together for Industry" and for the fourth year in a row, Griffin Wilshire and her jury presented the SaloneSatellite award to six winners.