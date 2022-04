Rubber Mat

Set of 4 coasters

Whether used as place setting, a coaster or just for decoration, the hexagonal pieces of environmentally friendly rubber can be combined in any of its eight colour variants in durable, yet playful arrays.

Colours: Yellow, ruby-red, lime, blue, beige, anthracite, grey-white, black

Material: Natural rubber

Length: 12 cm

Width: 10,5 cm

Height: 0,2 cm