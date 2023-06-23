Floor Plan of Lord House Renovation by Spatial Practice
At the front of the house, where a band of windows opens to what is now a family room, Amir and Chi designed landscaping that echoes the original.
Though they modernized the kitchen with white oak cabinetry and marble counters, the couple were able to restore details such as the original terrazzo flooring that extends from the entrance and the dropped ceiling just above.
Amir and Chi aimed to restore the integrity of Neutra's original design and his signature blurring of indoors and out.
Amir and Chi replaced the hearth's broken tiles and stuccoed the sides of the open fireplace, which Lord had originally detailed with a gravel mosaic.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
Once a favorite spot for gatherings, the backyard featured a 13-foot-deep, curving pool that contrasts with the horizontal lines of the house. Lord added the changing room at right.
A sketch of the home Richard Neutra designed for Stephen Lord.