The entire design team worked with the clients and their children to populate the green roof with mosses and grasses harvested from nearby, which they planted with groupings of sedums and other native plants.
The design team chose regionally sourced Douglas fir as the main material for the space.
The new addition is accessed through a set of doors that connect to the original house. "As our kids get older, we want them and their friends to feel comfortable hanging out here," says homeowner Milvi Tiislar. "Sometimes, when we have other families over, the adults will all retreat to this space, let the kids have the house, and close the doors!"
The addition was designed with overhangs—and foot-thick insulation—to keep the interiors naturally cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia influenced the design scheme of the home's addition. To visually integrate the form, architect Bruce Greenway took shorn-off pieces of rock and constructed a curving wall that extends into the house.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
“When I walk through the house, I remember putting the plywood on the ceilings, which was not fun at all. But there’s a satisfaction in having been part of that process,” notes Craig.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
The furniture throughout the summer home is custom made to perfectly fit the compact interior. “Because the space is so small, you have to think of it as like a sailing boat and it has to be as smart as possible,” says architect Line Solgaard. “If we bought furniture it would be too big or take focus away from the architecture. The furniture we designed is integrated into the building.”
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
