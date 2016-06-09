Retract House

The Refract House is an 800-square foot modular home that was approached with the key question being how to find the balance between performance, aesthetics, and modular construction. Refract House integrates optimal solar systems with optimal living conditions. A house designed to be self-sufficient does not have to trade its livability for sustainability.

Refract House integrates current environmental and sustainable technologies, while providing optimal living amenities. Combining a modular, prefabricated, and potentially aggregated living unit, Refract House achieves a high level of architectural and technological integration in a high performance dwelling.

Location: Modular, Assembled in Washington, DC

Year: 2007-2009

Size: 800 Square feet. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom

Construction Budget: $500, 000.00

Project designer: Aaron Poritz

Project team: California College of the Arts

Engineering: Santa Clara University