Resiliency Anchors a New Photography Exhibition in Los Angeles

The Annenberg Space for Photography’s Sink or Swim: Designing for a Sea Change opens this weekend.

Opening December 13 and running through May 3, Sink or Swim: Designing for a Sea Change explores the human story of resilience, from adaptation for survival to ambitious infrastructure planning, in some of the richest and poorest of the world’s coastal communities. Curated by architecture writer and radio host Frances Anderton with the Annenberg Space for Photography, Sink or Swim features newly commissioned and archival works by Dwell contributor Iwan Baan, Stephen Wilkes, Paula Bronstein, Jonas Bendiksen, and Monica Nouwens. Through the work of this select group of architectural, fine art, and news photographers, the exhibition casts an eye on both the problem of climate change in densely populated coastal regions and contemporary design as a means to navigate the changing landscapes.