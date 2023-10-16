SubscribeSign In
In the living room and hallway are Joseph Cornell–style collages made by Jonathan’s maternal grandfather. Here, Jonathan looks at his collection of toys, including soldiers, Transformers, and—the most architectural—Polly Pocket dioramas.
In the living room, visual frisson comes from the combination of elements like the original crown molding and curved pink couches by Roberto Matta. And though the Memphis style’s jittery energy abounds, it’s mixed with newer work, like the end tables, made of travertine salvaged from repairs to the Farnsworth House and designed by one of Jonathan’s students, Yasmeen Arkadan.
The mudroom, painted in Sherwin-Williams’s Dishy Coral, gets some canonical heft from photos of Mies’s 860-880 Lake Shore Drive Apartments.
The house’s “cavalier” approach to windows is Dunn’s favorite part of the project—there are bookshelves in front of them in the library. “It’s a fun way of dignifying what has come before but also not being overly deferential to it,” Dunn says. The room is painted in Sherwin-Williams’s Obstinate Orange, and Meg sits on a seating prototype by Norman Teague.
Architect Jonathan Solomon and city planner Meg Gustafson had experience designing houses, but not together, which made renovating their late-1800s home in Chicago’s Uptown all the more exciting—particularly when you consider their style is anything but traditional.
