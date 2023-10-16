Reno Ideas
In the living room, visual frisson comes from the combination of elements like the original crown molding and curved pink couches by Roberto Matta. And though the Memphis style’s jittery energy abounds, it’s mixed with newer work, like the end tables, made of travertine salvaged from repairs to the Farnsworth House and designed by one of Jonathan’s students, Yasmeen Arkadan.
The house’s “cavalier” approach to windows is Dunn’s favorite part of the project—there are bookshelves in front of them in the library. “It’s a fun way of dignifying what has come before but also not being overly deferential to it,” Dunn says. The room is painted in Sherwin-Williams’s Obstinate Orange, and Meg sits on a seating prototype by Norman Teague.