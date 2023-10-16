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Collection by Alejandro Leza

Reno Ideas

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The small stool in front of the storage wall was made using spare timber from the production of the dining table and chairs. The way the form is created from a single repeated element gives the stool its name: 'Riff'. "</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A riff is a repeated chord progression in music,
The small stool in front of the storage wall was made using spare timber from the production of the dining table and chairs. The way the form is created from a single repeated element gives the stool its name: 'Riff'. "
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
A former closet was transformed into a double-height library, complete with a reading nook and a rolling ladder from Spiral Stairs of America. “That’s my favorite part of the house,” says Dan. “When I see Stella reaching for a book, there’s nothing better.”
Storage is built in wherever possible throughout the home—including in this nook underneath the stairs—allowing the family to optimize the space
Storage is built in wherever possible throughout the home—including in this nook underneath the stairs—allowing the family to optimize the space
Thoughtful touches, like a built-in desk and extra storage in one of the lower-level bedrooms, abound throughout the house. The wardrobe door pulls are an Etsy find from My Home & Me.
Thoughtful touches, like a built-in desk and extra storage in one of the lower-level bedrooms, abound throughout the house. The wardrobe door pulls are an Etsy find from My Home & Me.
New white oak stairs connect the upper and lower floors. The homeowner wanted the downstairs apartment for visits from her daughter and young grandchildren, who live in California. La Cantina sliding doors provide easy access to the backyard.
New white oak stairs connect the upper and lower floors. The homeowner wanted the downstairs apartment for visits from her daughter and young grandchildren, who live in California. La Cantina sliding doors provide easy access to the backyard.
The primary bathroom is tranquil, with soft blue tile from Fireclay complemented by Carrara marble countertops. The scones are the Mini Glo-Ball from FLOS.
The primary bathroom is tranquil, with soft blue tile from Fireclay complemented by Carrara marble countertops. The scones are the Mini Glo-Ball from FLOS.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
Katie and Bruce love color, which they injected into almost every room. Built-in furniture in the primary bedroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Enchanted Forest, and cabinetry in the closet is covered in greenish-yellow Dark Linen, also from Benjamin Moore.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
Dyer Studio custom-designed the island with a black-stained white oak wood base and a walnut and soapstone counter that curves at both ends.
The renovation added two bathrooms, a large bedroom, a laundry room, and a workshop.
The renovation added two bathrooms, a large bedroom, a laundry room, and a workshop.
The entryway to Maison Amtrak owes a debt to Japanese architecture, a touchstone of Peter Cohen’s career.
The entryway to Maison Amtrak owes a debt to Japanese architecture, a touchstone of Peter Cohen’s career.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
A new pergola completes the outdoor dining area set against an abundant bougainvillea backdrop.
A new pergola completes the outdoor dining area set against an abundant bougainvillea backdrop.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
The bookshelf system is from Modern Shelving with stained boards from Lowe’s.
The bookshelf system is from Modern Shelving with stained boards from Lowe’s.
Large sliding glass doors proffer access to the backyard, and the room is now an informal playroom/hang out space, with built-in buffet cabinets flanking the pocket doors to the dining room, in order to serve drinks or set out food as it's ready. "It's a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area,
Large sliding glass doors proffer access to the backyard, and the room is now an informal playroom/hang out space, with built-in buffet cabinets flanking the pocket doors to the dining room, in order to serve drinks or set out food as it's ready. "It's a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area,
The wallpaper in the niche is a remnant from Laura's childhood home. The paint color is "Tissue Pink
The wallpaper in the niche is a remnant from Laura's childhood home. The paint color is "Tissue Pink
The dining room was made large enough to fit the downstairs neighbors for meals, and the overhead light is the Collier Chandelier by Sean Lavin from Visual Comfort. "That was selected because of its versatile nature,
The dining room was made large enough to fit the downstairs neighbors for meals, and the overhead light is the Collier Chandelier by Sean Lavin from Visual Comfort. "That was selected because of its versatile nature,
The room is painted "Provence Crème
The room is painted "Provence Crème
The main living space has a couch from Room &amp; Board and rugs from Dash and Albert, all in colors that reflect the rural parcel. The wood sculpture hanging on the wall is by Don Best.
The main living space has a couch from Room &amp; Board and rugs from Dash and Albert, all in colors that reflect the rural parcel. The wood sculpture hanging on the wall is by Don Best.

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