Reno Ideas
The couple took advantage of numerous municipal programs when landscaping the backyard. Mandy recently completed a free course through LADWP, who also promotes resources for the SoCal Turf Replacement Program, to become a certified California Native Plant Landscape: “There is an amazing amount of knowledge and resources for transitioning yards with more native/drought-tolerant plants through LADWP and the Theodore Payne Foundation,” says Mandy.
Large sliding glass doors proffer access to the backyard, and the room is now an informal playroom/hang out space, with built-in buffet cabinets flanking the pocket doors to the dining room, in order to serve drinks or set out food as it's ready. "It's a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area,
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