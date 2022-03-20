New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
g

Remember me

View 109 Photos
Pentimento’s true versatility is revealed with each new tenant who inhabits the structure. As Nicolas demonstrates, the polished concrete floors make for an ideal biking surface. When playtime is over, he hangs his bike on the wall by the front door, suspending it from the handlebars to keep the floor tidy.
Pentimento’s true versatility is revealed with each new tenant who inhabits the structure. As Nicolas demonstrates, the polished concrete floors make for an ideal biking surface. When playtime is over, he hangs his bike on the wall by the front door, suspending it from the handlebars to keep the floor tidy.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
Mudroom cabinetry creates consistency with the rest of the house.
The Perch at sunset.
The Perch at sunset.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
Whether it’s cross-country skiing in the winter or trail running in the summer, the 330-foot home’s minimalist design encourages Catherine to be outside in the surrounding landscape throughout the year.
The peaceful space is accented with art, like the watercolor portrait gifted to the couple.
The peaceful space is accented with art, like the watercolor portrait gifted to the couple.
By inserting a tunnel made from 36 reclaimed commercial doors and tearing down a handful of walls, LOT-EK and contractor Andreas Scholtz brought light into the formerly unused dark hallway in Maurice Russell (right) and Jorge Fontanez’s apartment. The glossy Safety Red paint by Benjamin Moore catches the light by day but “becomes a richer, darker, very relaxing red at night,” Fontanez says.
By inserting a tunnel made from 36 reclaimed commercial doors and tearing down a handful of walls, LOT-EK and contractor Andreas Scholtz brought light into the formerly unused dark hallway in Maurice Russell (right) and Jorge Fontanez’s apartment. The glossy Safety Red paint by Benjamin Moore catches the light by day but “becomes a richer, darker, very relaxing red at night,” Fontanez says.
An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
An arched alcove was also created for the desk.
The custom headboard is wrapped in blueish-green jute suede with inset rattan, while the custom closet is painted in Asian Paints “Misty Harbour” with more rattan pressed between glass. The acacia table lamp is from Fleck.
The custom headboard is wrapped in blueish-green jute suede with inset rattan, while the custom closet is painted in Asian Paints “Misty Harbour” with more rattan pressed between glass. The acacia table lamp is from Fleck.
A deep green suede headboard spans the entire wall to meet the built-in shelving.
A deep green suede headboard spans the entire wall to meet the built-in shelving.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.

89 more saves