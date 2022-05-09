SubscribeSign In
Collection by Tammy parker

Red Bluff Remodel

The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.
The master bathroom is brightened by custom lighting and natural light shining through the tempered glass shower wall.
One of the two bathrooms. Ceramic tiles, which have the appearance of micro cement, cover the walls.
One of the two bathrooms. Ceramic tiles, which have the appearance of micro cement, cover the walls.
Rounded, sculptural fixtures resonate with the soft curve of the segmental arches.
Rounded, sculptural fixtures resonate with the soft curve of the segmental arches.
Clerestory windows by Marvin bring plenty of light into the master bathroom. The tiles are by Bisazza and the fixtures are by CEA Design. White Corian surfaces complement the custom walnut cabinetry by Turkel Design.
Clerestory windows by Marvin bring plenty of light into the master bathroom. The tiles are by Bisazza and the fixtures are by CEA Design. White Corian surfaces complement the custom walnut cabinetry by Turkel Design.
The bathroom epitomizes Mike and Jewlsy's approach of working within the constraints of the existing apartment, with paint and waste timber used to dramatic effect.
The bathroom epitomizes Mike and Jewlsy's approach of working within the constraints of the existing apartment, with paint and waste timber used to dramatic effect.
A nib wall tiled in textured Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co ceramic tiles from Academy Tiles is a low-maintenance choice for a busy family while still packing a visual punch.
A nib wall tiled in textured Nagoya Mosaic-Tile Co ceramic tiles from Academy Tiles is a low-maintenance choice for a busy family while still packing a visual punch.
A new window adds natural light, and the room feels much bigger thanks to a glass enclosure for the shower. Jessica added custom concrete details throughout, along with Kohler faucets, Burke Decor sconces, and Wayfair mirrors.
A new window adds natural light, and the room feels much bigger thanks to a glass enclosure for the shower. Jessica added custom concrete details throughout, along with Kohler faucets, Burke Decor sconces, and Wayfair mirrors.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
The luminous new bathroom repurposes the original medicine cabinet and light fixture, while statement cement floor tile from Original Mission Tile in Hex Bakery adds a graphic punch. The ceramic subway wall tile is Florida Tile ‘Arctic Matte’, and the wall-mounted faucet is a Tiburon Series Lavatory Faucet from California Faucets in matte black.
Lotz specified a twenty-foot-long sliding door that spans the bedroom and bathroom in the primary suite, and opens to a decorative planter bed.
Lotz specified a twenty-foot-long sliding door that spans the bedroom and bathroom in the primary suite, and opens to a decorative planter bed.
A wet room holds the tub and shower.
A wet room holds the tub and shower.
Corian countertops and super-matte white cabinets keep the powder room feeling crisp and clean.
Corian countertops and super-matte white cabinets keep the powder room feeling crisp and clean.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
A large skylight and picture windows allow the airy kitchen to be naturally lit with sunshine.
A large skylight and picture windows allow the airy kitchen to be naturally lit with sunshine.
Ikea cabinets act as storage, but also the base of a window seat with a custom cushion.
Ikea cabinets act as storage, but also the base of a window seat with a custom cushion.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
The front yard was transformed from a dirt patch into a perfectly landscaped dessert garden.
The front yard was transformed from a dirt patch into a perfectly landscaped dessert garden.

