Rattan Is My Jam

in case you’ve ever been confused about rattan versus wicker: wicker is the weave and rattan is the material that is used. some of the wicker furniture that you see is rattan while other pieces are actually made from bamboo, straw or even synthetic materials. but regardless, i love rattan — my love affair began a long time ago when i discovered the designs of 1950-60’s — the mid-century modern gems that came out at the time — and i’ve been hunting them down ever since my first apartment. there’s something very southern california about the vibe, or maybe florida, but it’s all beachy and sunshine for sure — light and airy (especially when you go to move — light as a feather!). i went for a recent hunt on chairish and found a ton of great rattan pieces — from bartstools to daybeds and loungers and all sorts of bar carts and chairs. i’ve favorited a bunch of my finds for you, too.