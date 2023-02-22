Quonset
Chris: I work as a Director of User Experience at a Satellite T.V. company. I think that designers, for the most part (and UI / UX designers in particular), are systems people. They tend to be attracted to grids, taxonomies, hierarchy, structure, simplification, and explanation. Prefab housing (whether a quonset, an Ikea home, monolithic dome, container structure, or a factory built number) is partly manifestation of those sentiments into a living environment. I really find the systemization of home building intriguing. Amy: The ability to customize was everything [when selecting a prefab builder]. A lot of the companies we evaluated claimed that customization was possible, but it came down to that personal chemistry and trust. Brian Abramson [Method's Co-Founder] told us that almost anything was possible, barring decisions that would compromise structural integrity. And believe me, we tried. We added large windows, transom windows for maximum airflow, two skylights and they even widened my closet a little and reconfigured the bathroom to fulfill my dream of a freestanding tub inside the shower. This caused them to have to lengthen the top module [which is the cedar-clad volume shown here].
Designed by the Los Angles-based design firm EC3, True North Detroit is a half-acre live-work community comprised of nine lightweight, prefabricated homes. Located about two and a half miles northwest of Detroit's downtown, the homes are made of modified Quonset huts with elongated and heightened wall space, polycarbonate kitchens, bathrooms, and utilities, and radiant concrete floors. Apartments range from 475 square feet to 1,600 square feet.
In 1986 Judd parted ways with DIA and the Chinati Foundation was born. Here we see one of two artillery sheds that Judd rehabbed with a new Quonset-style roof and new quartered windows—additions that doubled the proportions of both structures and provided a light-filled space for his 100 milled-aluminum works.