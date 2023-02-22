Chris: I work as a Director of User Experience at a Satellite T.V. company. I think that designers, for the most part (and UI / UX designers in particular), are systems people. They tend to be attracted to grids, taxonomies, hierarchy, structure, simplification, and explanation. Prefab housing (whether a quonset, an Ikea home, monolithic dome, container structure, or a factory built number) is partly manifestation of those sentiments into a living environment. I really find the systemization of home building intriguing. Amy: The ability to customize was everything [when selecting a prefab builder]. A lot of the companies we evaluated claimed that customization was possible, but it came down to that personal chemistry and trust. Brian Abramson [Method's Co-Founder] told us that almost anything was possible, barring decisions that would compromise structural integrity. And believe me, we tried. We added large windows, transom windows for maximum airflow, two skylights and they even widened my closet a little and reconfigured the bathroom to fulfill my dream of a freestanding tub inside the shower. This caused them to have to lengthen the top module [which is the cedar-clad volume shown here].