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Collection by Peggy Shannon

Quonset

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backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
backsplash wall in the powder room with Heath Ceramics tile and Schoolhouse Electric light fixture
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
One of two Shiro Kuramata Ghost Lamps light up this scintillating living room featuring a storage unit by Eames, a Herman Miller clock, and a Kuramata-inspired florescent light fixture. An orange Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen and a Kazuhide Takahama Suzanne sofa surround an Eames "surfboard table."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
Soapstone countertops were installed above custom cherry millwork in the expanded kitchen, which has enough shelving for the couple's ceramics collection.
Pippa (left) and Maisie (right) play in the kitchen. Though Hale and Edmonds would have preferred Bosch appliances, a deal at Ikea was too good to pass up. They purchased all of the cabinets and appliances (a combination that earned them 20-percent off the total) for a mere $4,700.
Pippa (left) and Maisie (right) play in the kitchen. Though Hale and Edmonds would have preferred Bosch appliances, a deal at Ikea was too good to pass up. They purchased all of the cabinets and appliances (a combination that earned them 20-percent off the total) for a mere $4,700.
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
The couple opted for a floating floor of cork tiles from Ecore Commerical Flooring. In this method of installation, tiles are affixed to one another, rather than nailed into the floorboards. This allows the tiles to expand and contract with heat, making it ideal for radiant surfaces. Moseley and Mathesius are also fans of cork’s natural color. ecorecommercialflooring.com
The studio apartments have walls of plastic panels, which form the bathrooms, that keep the units feeling more open and light.
The studio apartments have walls of plastic panels, which form the bathrooms, that keep the units feeling more open and light.
The patio between Nahuel and Agostina’s apartment and the two at the rear of the property, pictured here, creates ventilation.
The patio between Nahuel and Agostina’s apartment and the two at the rear of the property, pictured here, creates ventilation.
A canopy of native plants mitigates sun exposure in the corridor connecting the six units.
A canopy of native plants mitigates sun exposure in the corridor connecting the six units.
The slider at their entry provides different arrangements for privacy and ventilation: fully closed, light still penetrates the plastic panels; in the same position, the awning can be cracked for more air; fully open maximizes light and air, while welcoming engagement from neighbors.
The slider at their entry provides different arrangements for privacy and ventilation: fully closed, light still penetrates the plastic panels; in the same position, the awning can be cracked for more air; fully open maximizes light and air, while welcoming engagement from neighbors.
Inside the front door is one of several terra-cotta breeze-block walls that form semiprivate courtyards for each of the property’s units.
Inside the front door is one of several terra-cotta breeze-block walls that form semiprivate courtyards for each of the property’s units.
Este Norte Estudio turned a 1950s home in Resistencia, Argentina, into a multiunit complex with apartments and workspaces that balance privacy with chance interaction.
Este Norte Estudio turned a 1950s home in Resistencia, Argentina, into a multiunit complex with apartments and workspaces that balance privacy with chance interaction.

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