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Floor Plan of Davisville Village Garden Suite by Creative Union Network
Floor Plan of Davisville Village Garden Suite by Creative Union Network
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
Guta Louro says, "I let my space speak for me and allow others to interpret it as they desire, and the empty spaces and the thought-out placement of the pieces (I believe) says a lot about me."
Guta Louro says, "I let my space speak for me and allow others to interpret it as they desire, and the empty spaces and the thought-out placement of the pieces (I believe) says a lot about me."
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.
At the open kitchen, solid birch plywood cabinetry and wall panelling add some tones and subtle patterns; the material is also evocative of the mid-modern century era.
The plywood-lined dining room is a mix of greens. Stephanie and Pete kept the room intact, after considering opening it up to the living room. “My first instinct was to knock out the wall, make it all huge and cool and open,” says Pete, “and then I thought, Why would I ever screw with the original? This house is a piece of art.”
The plywood-lined dining room is a mix of greens. Stephanie and Pete kept the room intact, after considering opening it up to the living room. “My first instinct was to knock out the wall, make it all huge and cool and open,” says Pete, “and then I thought, Why would I ever screw with the original? This house is a piece of art.”
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.

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