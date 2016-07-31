Prop/Art is a single item shelf that allows you to display your favorite records and comics (with backing boards) as art without giving up the ability to play or read them. Drop one in and it props against your wall.

www.kickstarter.com/pro...

Prop/Art started as an object we designed for ourselves. We own a few art prints, but we couldn't afford to get them framed, and didn't have enough to spice up our empty walls. Instead, we looked to the art we love but have hidden away in our library. Prop/Art turned our comic and record collection into something we touch, read and play with every day. It's our "now" section.