Promo Daily: Toby Burditt

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Toby Burditt

Sent all the way from across the Bay, a foursome of 8x10 inch promo cards landed on our desk. Oakland-based photographer Toby Burditt put together a very lovely four pack of colorful cards. They're all portrait, which is his forté. What's great about his selection is that even though they're all portraits, they're ALL completely different set-ups. He included a showgirl posing in a studio, an exterior environmental portrait of a man at home, a street-style band shot in a bar, and then the good ole interior environmental shot of a man kicking it at home. I find their size quite convenient because they can be used as placemats too. Thanks Toby!