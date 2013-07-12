Promo Daily: Sean Fennessy

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Sean Fennessy

Receiving mail from across the world is always a treat. This latest photography promotional from Melbourne-based photographer Sean Fennessy is a lovely square-shaped foldout card filled with 5 photographs. Each photograph is different, except for their hue. There's a giant landscape of a pool, a studio portrait, a table top lifestyle, a vehicle in motion, and a cityscape. Typically, this would sound like too much for one promo, but like I said, it's all in the same colors and tone—it completely works. Each one is very subtle and not in-your-face-look-what-I-can-do. It's almost as if he has captured one story and laid it out in his own little magazine layout. Actually, that's exactly what he did—a gatefold of his artwork. Major kudos, Sean.