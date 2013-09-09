Promo Daily: Michael Lewis

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Michael Lewis

I LOVE MICHAEL LEWIS. Michael Lewis loves Michael Lewis too. I recieved an email photo promo a while back and I KNEW who I was looking at. I know Michael, and THAT was unmistakably a portrait of Michael Lewis in an email from Michael Lewis. "Did he just shoot a self portrait of himself doing yardwork and then promote it to the photo world?" Why yes he did. He also wraps up all of his portrait shoots with a selfie photobomb alongside his subjects in a series called "on-set." I'm just waiting for the one of him sculpting with Maya Lin in her studio, from your shoot with Dwell.