Promo Daily: Jonathan Saunders

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Jonathan Saunders

Oh, we love our black and white photos over in these parts. We're all about FINE ART and contrasty portraits—it takes us back to that fabulous fixer aroma in photo school. When I opened Jonathan Saunders' emailed promo of a grid of four portraits all in black and white, I immediately wanted to know if he shoots other things or if that's his forte. Hence, I was brought right to his site to check it out and there you go—he's a fine art fanatic and he's amazing at it. His work showed me that he is okay doing editorial work, in fact—he sent me a promo, right? The samples that are in the promo he sent are quite editorial, yet he has some images on his site that are on the border of fine art and editorial, which makes him even more awesome. We LOVE that.