Promo Daily: Jonathan Hanson

Today's Photographer Promotional Piece We Love and Why: Jonathan Hanson

It's always nice to open a photo promo and to find a surprise inside. Jonathan Hanson decided to turn his promo into a calendar. Useful? Yes! The other side of the calendar is a collage of images. The focus is mainly on Jonathan's documentary work, which is one of his strengths. This promo was a great way to show us some of his images and to give us a little something more with it, and of course, the calendar keeps us looking over time.