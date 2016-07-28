Project Pressure is the First Crowd-Sourced Glacier Guide

As glaciers recede, a network of combatant creatives emerges to fight global climate change together. The open source digital platform grimly titled, MELT, uses the frontier of hauntingly beautiful photography to engage with as large of an audience as possible. From Uganda, to Norway, to Patagonia, the photos all share the trope of the increasing loss of natural features. The project is ongoing and proactive, collecting proceeds that it puts toward projects including those with the Global Terrestrial Network for Glaciers. To donate photos or funds, visit the website www.project-pressure.org.



Images © Corey Arnold, Klaus Thymann, Peter Funch, Simon Norfolk, Mariele Neudecker