Products to Shop at Designjunction 2015

From September 24-27, 2015, designjunction will host numerous design festivities in two venues in central London. Now in its fifth year, the show will celebrate more than 100 international design brands, including Herman Miller, Vitra, and Ligne Roset, at The College. This year, a second venue, at Victoria House B1, will feature over 50 pop-up shops from leading retailers. Here, we preview a few of the modern items that will be on sale at Victoria House.

Make sure to stop by designjunction's late-night shopping event at Victoria House B1 on Thursday, September 24 from 7-9 p.m. Register here for your ticket, which includes a glass of presecco and special deals from select retailers.