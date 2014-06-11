Products for a Better Workspace from NeoCon 2014

It can be slightly amusing that during NeoCon, the massive commercial furniture fair where vendors push solutions for a more serene office environment, the bustling atmosphere is anything but relaxed. Amid the controlled chaos, crowds, and demos, it is possible to find a moment of calm, as well as new workspace solutions that do live up to their billing. We’ve already highlighted some of our favorite finds from this year’s convention, but we also discovered a number of new chairs, desks, and dividers that combine great design and practical improvements for the duly deskbound.