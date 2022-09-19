One of the Internet’s favorite chefs make the case for putting out the flame—and shares one of his favorite new recipes.
Integrated into solid surfaces from ABKStone, this app-controlled system performs a vanishing act: One minute it’s a stove and the next, an unobstructed countertop. It’s great for small spaces where you can use the extra countertop area.
These design-forward toaster ovens are the best things since sliced bread.
The DIY conversion kits include labeled panels made from birch plywood and a how-to manual.