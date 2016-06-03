Process: The 9090

Richard Sapper's design of the 9090 isn't just the first espresso coffee maker in Alessi's history: it was also Alessi's first object for the kitchen after the 1930s, the first of Alessi's many Compasso d'Oro awards (1979), Alessi's first object to be inducted into the Permanent Design Collection at the New York MOMA. Of course it's the best-loved Alessi coffee maker, as well as Alessi's first "amphibious object", i.e. it is for kitchen use, but with its high design quality it can also be brought directly to the table.