Postmates is an urban delivery service, connecting people to the goods they need in under an hour. We connected the Postmates brand to its digs, on a similarly tight deadline.



Postmates is a growing delivery infrastructure that is changing the way goods are moved around the city. The unique, think-outside-the box culture and utilitarian brand gave the workspace an eccentric yet classic personality to match its own.



We stripped the new Postmates building to its industrial bones and used natural, understated materials to fill the rooms, leaving plenty of space for collaboration and growth. Using just enough unexpected touches and infusing the space with courier-inspired details, we echoed the company’s values, while paying homage to its flagship vehicle.